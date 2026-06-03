This stylish 1-off supercar is based on Porsche Carrera GT

The JC9 is a "coachbuilt V10 manual supercar" made entirely out of carbon fiber, according to an Instagram post announcing the vehicle. While it doesn't resemble the Carrera GT on which it's based, its interior is a replica of the donor car's cabin. This includes gages, dashboard vents, center console and steering wheel - all with a new covering that removes the Porsche logo.

Performance specs

It retains the naturally aspirated V10 engine

The JC9 is powered by the same naturally aspirated V10 engine that was used in the original Carrera GT. The 5.7-liter unit produced 603hp and 61Nm of torque when it was launched two decades ago. However, it's still unclear if this power output has been modified in any way for the JC9 model. Pricing has not been disclosed.