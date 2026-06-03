This stylish 1-off supercar is based on Porsche Carrera GT
What's the story
Connecticut-based luxury dealership Miller Motorcars has unveiled a one-off supercar, the JC9. The brainchild of automotive designer Jason Castriota, the JC9 is based on the iconic Porsche Carrera GT. The vehicle made its official debut last weekend at the dealership's 50th anniversary celebration. It was showcased alongside other Castriota-designed cars such as Ferrari P4/5, Maserati Birdcage 75th, and SSC Tuatara.
Design details
Its interior is identical to that of the Carrera GT
The JC9 is a "coachbuilt V10 manual supercar" made entirely out of carbon fiber, according to an Instagram post announcing the vehicle. While it doesn't resemble the Carrera GT on which it's based, its interior is a replica of the donor car's cabin. This includes gages, dashboard vents, center console and steering wheel - all with a new covering that removes the Porsche logo.
Performance specs
It retains the naturally aspirated V10 engine
The JC9 is powered by the same naturally aspirated V10 engine that was used in the original Carrera GT. The 5.7-liter unit produced 603hp and 61Nm of torque when it was launched two decades ago. However, it's still unclear if this power output has been modified in any way for the JC9 model. Pricing has not been disclosed.