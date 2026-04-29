Mini launches JCW Convertible in India priced at ₹61.50L
Mini has dropped its new Convertible John Cooper Works (JCW) Pack in India, priced at ₹61.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
This sporty, open-top ride is only available in limited numbers and comes fully imported.
Bookings are already open and deliveries have started, so if you're eyeing something unique, it's worth a look.
Mini JCW Convertible features 2.0L engine
Under the hood, you get a punchy 2.0-liter engine with 204hp and 300 Nm of torque, enough to go from 0 to 100km/h in just 6.9 seconds using its seven-speed dual-clutch auto gearbox.
The soft-top roof is fully electronic and doubles as a sunroof; plus, you can expand trunk space from 160-liter to 215-liter depending on how you set it up.
Inside, there are sporty JCW seats and a slick circular OLED touchscreen running Mini Operating System 9.
Safety-wise, there's Level 1 ADAS and dynamic stability control for extra peace of mind, while the exterior gets fresh grille styling and 17-inch JCW Sprint Spoke Black alloy wheels in Legend Grey or Midnight Black.