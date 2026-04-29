Mini launches JCW Convertible in India priced at ₹61.50L

Mini JCW Convertible features 2.0L engine

Under the hood, you get a punchy 2.0-liter engine with 204hp and 300 Nm of torque, enough to go from 0 to 100km/h in just 6.9 seconds using its seven-speed dual-clutch auto gearbox.

The soft-top roof is fully electronic and doubles as a sunroof; plus, you can expand trunk space from 160-liter to 215-liter depending on how you set it up.

Inside, there are sporty JCW seats and a slick circular OLED touchscreen running Mini Operating System 9.

Safety-wise, there's Level 1 ADAS and dynamic stability control for extra peace of mind, while the exterior gets fresh grille styling and 17-inch JCW Sprint Spoke Black alloy wheels in Legend Grey or Midnight Black.