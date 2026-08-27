Mini launches 'Mod My Mini' customization for Cooper and Countryman
Mini just rolled out its "Mod My Mini" customization program for Cooper and Countryman models in India.
Whether you already own a Mini or are eyeing a new one, you can now mix and match original accessories, exclusive decals, and signature paint finishes.
Even the roof, mirror caps, spoilers, and brake calipers are up for personalization.
Mini says 2.5 million unique combinations
With over 100 classic Mini shades and loads of unique decals to choose from, Mini says 2.5 million unique combinations are possible, so your car can truly stand out.
All official decals come with a two-year warranty after installation.
As Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO, BMW Group India, puts it, "No two Minis on the road should look the same."
If you're curious about options or availability, just swing by your nearest Mini dealership.