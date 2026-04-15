Mini opens pre-booking for 2026 Cooper S Convertible JCW, 201hp Auto Apr 15, 2026

Mini's 2026 Cooper S Convertible JCW pack is now up for pre-booking, with the official launch just around the corner.

This sporty convertible runs on a 201-horsepower turbo engine and shows off a jet-black fabric roof, gloss black details, and fresh 17-inch alloy wheels.

You can pick between Legend Grey with bold black stripes or classic Midnight Black.