Mini opens pre-booking for 2026 Cooper S Convertible JCW, 201hp
Mini's 2026 Cooper S Convertible JCW pack is now up for pre-booking, with the official launch just around the corner.
This sporty convertible runs on a 201-horsepower turbo engine and shows off a jet-black fabric roof, gloss black details, and fresh 17-inch alloy wheels.
You can pick between Legend Grey with bold black stripes or classic Midnight Black.
Recycled fabric interior, 2.0L turbo, ₹60L
Inside, Mini swaps leather for recycled fabrics to keep things sustainable, while red-and-black sports seats and JCW branding add that signature touch.
Tech-wise, you get a Harman Kardon sound system, a big digital display, and wireless charging.
Under the hood is a punchy 2.0-liter turbo engine paired with a smooth seven-speed dual-clutch auto gearbox.
Expected price? Around ₹60 lakh (ex-showroom).