Mitsubishi brings ASX VR-e EV to Australia honoring Lancer Evolution
Mitsubishi is bringing some nostalgia to Australia with the all-electric ASX VR-e SUV, designed as a modern tribute to the legendary Lancer Evolution.
Based on the Foxtron Bria, developed by Foxtron Vehicle Technologies, this SUV blends Pininfarina's design and Mitsubishi-specific chassis tuning with today's electric tech, basically keeping those performance vibes alive for a new era.
ASX VR-e GSR 0-100km/h 3.9s
Under the hood (well, under the floor), the ASX VR-e GSR sprints from 0 to 100km/h in just 3.9 seconds thanks to 459hp and 700 Nm of torque.
Classic badges like "VR-e" and "GSR" are back as a shoutout to Mitsubishi's motorsport roots.
While President Keisuke Kishiura says he'd love to revive icons like the Lancer Evo someday, right now Mitsubishi is focused on making EVs like this that still pack plenty of attitude.