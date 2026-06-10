Mitsubishi reintroduces iconic Eclipse as electric sportback co-developed with Nissan
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Mitsubishi's iconic Eclipse is going electric!
The new Eclipse Sportback EV, co-developed with Nissan and based on the next-generation Nissan Leaf, will hit North America in late 2026 as a 2027 model.
If you remember the car from The Fast and the Furious, this is its all-electric SUV reboot.
Sporty Eclipse EV continues Mitsubishi electrification
The Eclipse Sportback EV keeps things sporty with a coupe-SUV look, custom bumpers, unique lighting, and those classic Triple Diamond badges.
It's part of Mitsubishi's long-running push for electrification (think back to the i-MiEV and Outlander PHEV) and fits into their Momentum 2030 plan to roll out more electrified rides.
Plus, there's a rugged Outlander SUV coming in early 2027 for anyone who likes adventure.