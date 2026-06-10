Mitsubishi reintroduces iconic Eclipse as electric sportback co-developed with Nissan

Sporty Eclipse EV continues Mitsubishi electrification

The Eclipse Sportback EV keeps things sporty with a coupe-SUV look, custom bumpers, unique lighting, and those classic Triple Diamond badges.

It's part of Mitsubishi's long-running push for electrification (think back to the i-MiEV and Outlander PHEV) and fits into their Momentum 2030 plan to roll out more electrified rides.

Plus, there's a rugged Outlander SUV coming in early 2027 for anyone who likes adventure.