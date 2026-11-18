Montra Electric launches updated Super Auto 3-wheeler at ₹3.97L ex-showroom
Montra Electric just rolled out a fresh version of its Super Auto three-wheeler, priced at ₹3.97 lakh (ex-showroom).
The update retains the existing platform but adds comfier interiors and better features.
Powered by a 10 kW electric motor, it promises over 180km range per charge, 60 Nm peak torque, and can tackle steep city inclines.
Montra Super Auto emphasizes driver-first upgrades
You get handy upgrades like hill-hold assist, regenerative braking, reverse/park assist, LED lights, an illuminated cabin, and One Montra connectivity.
The ride is smoother too thanks to double-fork coil-spring front suspension paired with hydraulic shock absorbers and tubeless tires.
This launch fits with Montra's Pehle Aap philosophy, putting drivers first, with CEO Deependra Sharma saying the new model aims to make electric mobility more dependable and more profitable for the people who depend on it every day for auto drivers.