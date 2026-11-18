You get handy upgrades like hill-hold assist, regenerative braking, reverse/park assist, LED lights, an illuminated cabin, and One Montra connectivity.

The ride is smoother too thanks to double-fork coil-spring front suspension paired with hydraulic shock absorbers and tubeless tires.

This launch fits with Montra's Pehle Aap philosophy, putting drivers first, with CEO Deependra Sharma saying the new model aims to make electric mobility more dependable and more profitable for the people who depend on it every day for auto drivers.