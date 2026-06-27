More than 10,000 Vespas parade in Rome for 80th anniversary
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Rome hosted a massive Vespa parade, with more than 10,000 scooters zipping past icons like the Colosseum to celebrate Vespa's 80th anniversary.
Riders came from all corners (northern England, San Francisco, and Australia's Gold Coast), turning the city into a global Vespa party.
Piaggio switched to scooters after WWII
Vespa's story started right after World War II when Piaggio switched from building aircraft to making scooters.
Their stylish designs quickly caught on, especially with women, and appearances in classics like Roman Holiday made Vespas a symbol of cool.
Today, with about 20 million sold in more than 100 countries and vintage models still drawing crowds (like at this event), Vespa's legacy is rolling strong.