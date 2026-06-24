Morgan and Pininfarina launch 9-car Midsummer coupe with fixed roof
Morgan and Pininfarina just dropped the Midsummer coupe, a super limited run with only nine cars.
It's a fresh take on their earlier roadster, now with a fixed roof for more style and practicality.
This launch is part of their ongoing collaboration, blending British engineering with Italian flair.
Glass canopy BMW engine expected £200,000+
The coupe grabs attention with its glass canopy roof, taller doors with sleek handles, and custom 19-inch wheels.
Inside feels premium thanks to wood, leather, and aluminum touches; plus there's a retro-inspired U-shaped rear window.
Under the hood sits a BMW-sourced turbocharged engine; output isn't mentioned, but it matches the Supersport 400's 402-hp rating, and despite extra reinforcements it barely gained any weight.
Price isn't official yet but expect it to top £200,000, so this ride is definitely for those who want something rare and bold.