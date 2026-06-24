Morgan and Pininfarina launch 9-car Midsummer coupe with fixed roof

Glass canopy BMW engine expected £200,000+

The coupe grabs attention with its glass canopy roof, taller doors with sleek handles, and custom 19-inch wheels.

Inside feels premium thanks to wood, leather, and aluminum touches; plus there's a retro-inspired U-shaped rear window.

Under the hood sits a BMW-sourced turbocharged engine; output isn't mentioned, but it matches the Supersport 400's 402-hp rating, and despite extra reinforcements it barely gained any weight.

Price isn't official yet but expect it to top £200,000, so this ride is definitely for those who want something rare and bold.