MoRTH launches FASTag annual pass for residents within 20km
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Good news if you live near a national highway: MoRTH has launched a FASTag-based annual local pass for people within 20km of a toll plaza.
For ₹3,000 (in municipal areas) or ₹1,500 (outside), you get unlimited crossings at one chosen toll plaza for an entire year: no more paying every month.
MoRTH to cover concessionaire revenue losses
This new pass supplements the old monthly system, which was getting clunky as highways switched to barrier-free tolling.
Signing up is simple: just use the Rajmargyatra app and verify your address, vehicle details, and linked FASTag.
The move also means less hassle at toll booths, and MoRTH will cover any revenue loss for highway concessionaires during the switch.
Fees will be subject to revision by the central government every 1 April.