MoRTH launches FASTag annual pass for residents within 20km

This new pass supplements the old monthly system, which was getting clunky as highways switched to barrier-free tolling.

Signing up is simple: just use the Rajmargyatra app and verify your address, vehicle details, and linked FASTag.

The move also means less hassle at toll booths, and MoRTH will cover any revenue loss for highway concessionaires during the switch.

Fees will be subject to revision by the central government every 1 April.