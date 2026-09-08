Moto Guzzi unveils Stelvio Duecento Tributo limited to 2,758 units
Auto
Moto Guzzi just dropped the Stelvio Duecento Tributo, a special adventure bike inspired by Italy's legendary Stelvio Pass and its wild 88 hairpin turns.
Only 2,758 bikes are being made, one for every meter of the pass' height, so it's definitely a rare find for anyone who loves unique rides and Italian design.
Stelvio Duecento Tributo 1,042 cc V-twin
This bike isn't just about looks: it packs a 1,042 cc V-twin engine with 115hp, adjustable suspension, and comfort features like heated grips and seats.
Each unit gets its own number and custom graphics inspired by the Stelvio Pass.
Plus, you get modern tech like five riding modes, smartphone connectivity, advanced radar safety features (like collision warnings), and more, making it ready for both epic road trips and daily adventures.