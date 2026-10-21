Navratri 2026 sales top 1 million nationwide, up nearly 2%
Auto
Navratri 2026 saw over one million vehicles sold across India, a small but solid jump of nearly 2% from last year, says the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA).
The real driver? Two-wheelers, which stayed in high demand even as car sales took a dip.
During Navratri 2-wheelers up 5.78%
Two-wheeler sales shot up by 5.78%, while passenger cars actually dropped by 13.66%, likely because many people rushed to buy last year during GST changes.
Commercial vehicles did well too.
FADA President Sai Giridhar called the trend "very positive" and said, "This is a very positive sign because we were anticipating negative growth."