Netherlands student engineers unveil Stella Juva, world's 1st solar-powered ambulance
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Say hello to Stella Juva, the world's first solar-powered ambulance, built by student engineers in the Netherlands.
This lightweight, carbon-fiber vehicle acts as a mobile clinic for remote places with little access to electricity or fuel.
It comes fully loaded with essentials like an X-ray machine for TB checks, ultrasound scanners, and vaccine storage.
Stella Juva to Kenya for testing
Stella Juva is heading to Kenya this month for field testing with Amref Health Africa.
Its advanced solar panels charge a big battery that keeps medical gear running, even at night or in bad weather.
With a range of up to 715km on a sunny day, it's designed to bring life-saving healthcare right where it's needed most.