Nevada approves up to 8,000 robotaxis for Clark County
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Big news for Vegas: Nevada has approved up to 8,000 robotaxis for Clark County over the next year: 5,000 from Tesla and 1,000 each from Uber and Waymo.
Uber's cars will come via partners Motional and Zoox.
This move puts Las Vegas on the map as a major hub for self-driving rides.
Tesla engineer says 2,500 may arrive
Don't expect all 8,000 cars right away. Tesla's Cybercab chief engineer Eric Early says only about 2,500 might hit the streets at first.
Local taxi companies are worried about too many cars crowding busy spots like the Golden Triangle.
Meanwhile, Uber plans to mix human-driven and driverless rides for now, while Waymo is going fully autonomous, so we'll see some competition in how these services roll out.