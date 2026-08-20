New Wood Mackenzie report says India's battery self-reliance decade away
India's dream of building its own batteries is still at least 10 years out, says a new Wood Mackenzie report.
India has just 2 GWh of commissioned cell manufacturing capacity as of 2026, barely a drop compared with China's massive 2,695 GWh.
So for now, India will have to keep importing most of its batteries, even as it tries to boost local production.
Indian factory costs 25%-40% above imports
India needs about 260 GWh in battery power but will make less than 1% of that by 2026.
Building factories is tough: costs are high (25% to 40% more than imports), and there are delays and money issues slowing things down.
The government plans to start small by making battery packs and energy systems locally, with new rules requiring more domestic content.
But real self-reliance? That'll take serious investment and patience over the next decade.