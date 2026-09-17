NHAI launches OneTag on Rajmargyatra to simplify FASTag bank switches
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Switching banks for your FASTag just got way simpler.
NHAI has rolled out the OneTag feature on the Rajmargyatra app, so you can change your FASTag's bank without having to get a new tag.
This update is set to make life easier for over 130 million highway users who rely on electronic toll payments.
FASTag bank switch steps outlined
All it takes is logging into the Rajmargyatra app, verifying your vehicle number, and entering a code from your current bank.
Pick your new bank, finish up KYC, onboard your wallet, and you're done. Your FASTag stays the same. There's a six-month wait if you want to switch again.
The app also offers perks like annual and local passes plus access to the 1033 emergency helpline, making road trips smoother all around.