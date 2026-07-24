NHTSA considers new rules to ensure emergency car exits
The US auto safety agency (NHTSA) is looking at new rules to make sure people can always get out of cars in emergencies.
This comes after several cases where Tesla's sleek, electronic door handles trapped people inside after crashes, especially when the battery died.
Concerns about the 2022 Model 3's emergency release not meeting standards kicked off the push for change.
Manual releases may fail without power
NHTSA received nine reports from Tesla owners who were unable to get into their vehicles, and NHTSA's later review found the manual releases may not work during power loss.
Instead of pursuing a defect investigation, NHTSA wants to update safety rules for all carmakers.
Tesla is already redesigning its handles, and Rivian moved its manual release in the R2 SUV to make it easier to find.
If these new standards go through, they could affect how all future car doors work, not just Teslas.