NHTSA ends phantom braking probe on nearly 695,000 Tesla cars
The US auto safety agency (NHTSA) just wrapped up its investigation into nearly 695,000 Tesla Model 3 and Model Y cars.
The probe started back in 2022 after people complained about "phantom braking;" basically, the cars would randomly slow down while using driver-assist features.
Tesla rolled out some software fixes that dropped complaints from about 300 in 2022 to just three this year.
NHTSA finds low risk, Cybertruck recalls
NHTSA said these braking issues didn't usually cause crashes or lane changes, so the risk was pretty low.
The agency also closed a separate probe into steering failures after Tesla issued a recall and software update last year.
Still, not everything's smooth for Tesla; since 2024, they've been recalling Cybertrucks for stuff like loose trim panels and faulty accelerator pads, raising questions about overall reliability.