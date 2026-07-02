NHTSA ends phantom braking probe on nearly 695,000 Tesla cars Auto Jul 02, 2026

The US auto safety agency (NHTSA) just wrapped up its investigation into nearly 695,000 Tesla Model 3 and Model Y cars.

The probe started back in 2022 after people complained about "phantom braking;" basically, the cars would randomly slow down while using driver-assist features.

Tesla rolled out some software fixes that dropped complaints from about 300 in 2022 to just three this year.