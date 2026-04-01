NHTSA ends probe into Tesla's actually smart Summon camera system
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The US road safety agency, NHTSA, has wrapped up its investigation into Tesla's Actually Smart Summon feature, the one where your car parks or comes to you via your phone.
The probe kicked off in early 2025 after some crash reports, and the article says the camera-only setup was background context.
Tesla's Smart Summon crashes under 1%
Turns out, crashes with Smart Summon were super rare (less than 1% of uses) and only led to minor scrapes like bumping into gates or parked cars. No injuries were reported.
Some issues happened when things like snow blocked the cameras. Tesla has since updated the software so it can better spot blocked cameras and objects.
NHTSA says they will keep an eye on things and could reopen the case if new problems pop up.