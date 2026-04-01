NHTSA ends probe into Tesla's actually smart Summon camera system

Tesla's Smart Summon crashes under 1%

Turns out, crashes with Smart Summon were super rare (less than 1% of uses) and only led to minor scrapes like bumping into gates or parked cars. No injuries were reported.

Some issues happened when things like snow blocked the cameras. Tesla has since updated the software so it can better spot blocked cameras and objects.

NHTSA says they will keep an eye on things and could reopen the case if new problems pop up.