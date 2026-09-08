NHTSA opens probe into Tesla's steeringless Cybercab in Austin
Tesla just rolled out its new Cybercab robotaxi in Austin, and it's turning heads, not just for its gold look, but because it has no steering wheel or pedals.
Elon Musk says this makes the ride simpler and more efficient, but US safety officials are not so sure.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has launched an investigation over concerns about how safe these fully autonomous cars really are.
Regulators review Cybercab safety features
The two-seater Cybercab comes with "butterfly" doors, a cabin camera, emergency stop buttons, and a manual door release.
While Tesla believes ditching traditional controls cuts down on system complexity, regulators are checking if these changes meet federal safety standards, especially after some reported crashes in bad weather.
For now, Cybercabs are still running in Austin while the review continues.