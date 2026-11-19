NHTSA probes start-stop failures in 1,033,632 Honda and Acura vehicles
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is looking into start-stop system failures in 1,033,632 Honda and Acura vehicles, including recent Odyssey, Passport, Ridgeline, Pilot, and MDX models.
The feature is supposed to help save fuel by turning the engine off at stops, but some drivers say their engines just won't restart when they should.
Service bulletins issued, parts limited
Honda and Acura have already issued service bulletins for 2022-2026 MDX models (except Type S) as well as older MDX and TLX V6 models, but parts to fix the problem are limited right now.
If you own one of these cars, you're advised to temporarily turn off Auto Idle Stop until repairs are available.
Wider notifications for affected owners are starting as early as late December 2026 as solutions roll out.