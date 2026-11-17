Nissan and Food Reborn unveil panels from recycled pineapple leaves
Nissan just revealed car panels made from recycled pineapple leaves, yes, the same ones left over after harvesting.
These panels use natural fiber-reinforced plastic and are designed for high-performance cars, especially in motorsports, where eco-friendly options are rare.
The announcement came on November 17, thanks to a team-up with Food Reborn Co. Ltd.
Pineapple leaf composite stronger than flax
This new material blends pineapple-leaf fibers with resin, making it even stronger than other plant-based composites like flax.
It's all part of Nissan's Green Program 2030, while worldwide, farmers discard more than 50 million tons of pineapple leaves every year.
While it's just a showcase for now (at the SAMPE Japan Advanced Materials Technology Exhibition 2026 at Tokyo Big Sight's East Hall from November 18-20), Nissan licenses its natural fiber-reinforced-plastic know-how to Food Reborn, covering flat yarn, woven fabric, and resin-impregnated prepreg production.