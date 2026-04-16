Nissan confirms R36 GT-R will not be fully electric
Nissan has officially said the upcoming R36 GT-R will not be a fully electric car.
Richard Candler, who leads product strategy at Nissan, explained that current battery technology just cannot deliver the power or performance a GT-R needs.
So for now, an all-electric "Godzilla" is off the table.
Nissan developing hybrid to meet emissions
Instead, Nissan is looking at a hybrid version to meet emissions rules and keep the GT-R spirit alive.
Candler put it simply, "[GT-R] will have to be electrified because of emissions regulations at some level, of course. It's just common sense that you would have a sense of electrification, but the battery's a limiting factor. The battery chemistry is not strong enough yet to be able to deliver the requirements of the GT-R."
Fans seem excited about what is next, with the hybrid R36 currently in development.