Nissan India posts 129% June domestic sales surge, 16% overall
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Nissan India had a big win this June, with domestic sales jumping 129% compared with last year.
Including exports, they moved 8,346 cars, a solid 16% overall boost.
This marks their fourth straight month of strong year-over-year domestic sales growth.
Nissan Magnite and Gravite drive demand
The buzz is all about the New Nissan Magnite and the fresh Gravite, which are driving up demand and showing that buyers are really into what Nissan's offering lately.
Managing Director Saurabh Vatsa credits smart market moves and expanding dealerships for the upswing.
Exports are also going strong, with 5,340 units shipped out in June alone.
Up next: Nissan is set to reveal its new Tekton model globally on July 9, so expect more action soon.