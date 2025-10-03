Next Article
Nissan recalls over 19,000 LEAFs due to fire risk
Nissan is recalling 19,077 LEAF SUVs in the US because some batteries could overheat and catch fire during fast charging.
The issue mainly affects 2021-2022 models with "Level 3" quick-charge ports.
About 1% of these cars—roughly 191—have batteries with too much lithium buildup, which can cause dangerous overheating.
Affected cars have batteries made in Tennessee
The faulty batteries were made at Nissan's Tennessee plant.
Until you get a free software update at a dealer, Nissan says don't use Level 3 quick-charging.
There aren't any warning signs before a fire could start, so it's important to act quickly.
Recall letters will be sent out later this month
Nissan will start sending out recall letters on October 24, 2025 with details on what to do next.
Even if your car seems fine, this fix is about keeping you safe—so don't skip it!