Nissan recalls over 19,000 LEAFs due to fire risk Auto Oct 03, 2025

Nissan is recalling 19,077 LEAF SUVs in the US because some batteries could overheat and catch fire during fast charging.

The issue mainly affects 2021-2022 models with "Level 3" quick-charge ports.

About 1% of these cars—roughly 191—have batteries with too much lithium buildup, which can cause dangerous overheating.