Nissan returns to India's midsize SUV market with Tekton debut

Nissan Patrol inspired design, ₹10-20L expected

The Tekton stands out with its big front grille, C-shaped LED headlamps, connected LED taillamps, and eye-catching TEKTON badge at the back.

Built on Renault Duster's platform in Chennai, it's expected to be priced between ₹10 to ₹20 lakh.

Inside, you can look forward to a large touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, connected car tech, panoramic sunroof, and safety features like six airbags and ADAS.

Engine options are likely to include turbo-petrol units and Renault's Strong Hybrid E-Tech system.