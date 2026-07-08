Nissan returns to India's midsize SUV market with Tekton debut
Nissan is making a comeback in India's midsize SUV scene with the all-new Tekton, set for a global debut on July 9.
The Tekton will go up against favorites like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, and early teasers show off a bold design inspired by the Nissan Patrol.
Nissan Patrol inspired design, ₹10-20L expected
The Tekton stands out with its big front grille, C-shaped LED headlamps, connected LED taillamps, and eye-catching TEKTON badge at the back.
Built on Renault Duster's platform in Chennai, it's expected to be priced between ₹10 to ₹20 lakh.
Inside, you can look forward to a large touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, connected car tech, panoramic sunroof, and safety features like six airbags and ADAS.
Engine options are likely to include turbo-petrol units and Renault's Strong Hybrid E-Tech system.