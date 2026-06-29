Nissan TEKNA returns to compact SUV, India launch July 9 Auto Jun 29, 2026

Nissan is making a comeback in the compact SUV game with the Tekton, officially launching in India on July 9.

Freshly spotted without any camouflage during an ad shoot, the Tekton shows off its new look and marks Nissan's first entry in this segment since the Terrano bowed out in 2020.

While it shares its platform with the latest Renault Duster, Nissan has given it its own style to stand out.