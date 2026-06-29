Nissan TEKNA returns to compact SUV, India launch July 9
Nissan is making a comeback in the compact SUV game with the Tekton, officially launching in India on July 9.
Freshly spotted without any camouflage during an ad shoot, the Tekton shows off its new look and marks Nissan's first entry in this segment since the Terrano bowed out in 2020.
While it shares its platform with the latest Renault Duster, Nissan has given it its own style to stand out.
Tekton: bold styling and turbo petrols
The Tekton sports a bold rectangular grille, L-shaped LED daytime lights, and a sleek light bar across the front.
The rear gets updated lighting and a squared-off bumper for a modern touch.
Inside, you'll find unique trim options that set it apart from rivals.
Engine choices include 1.0-liter and 1.3-liter turbo petrols, with the 1.3-liter offering both manual and automatic transmissions, plus there's talk of a hybrid version down the line after Renault launches its Duster hybrid.
It is expected to compete in the compact SUV segment.