This Nissan SUV will take on Hyundai Creta in India

Japanese automaker Nissan has officially named its upcoming C-segment SUV "Tekton." The vehicle is set for a global launch by mid-2026 and will be based on the same platform as the new-generation Renault Duster. The design of Tekton has been heavily inspired by Nissan's flagship Patrol SUV, with inputs from design teams across India, Japan, and the UK.In India, it will take on Hyundai Creta , Kia Seltos, and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

Design elements Tekton has striking C-shaped DRLs, LED headlamps The Tekton sports a striking C-shaped LED DRL signature on its front end. The design element wraps around the horizontally positioned LED headlights and runs across the width of the SUV, merging neatly on either side. The light bar is accentuated by twin chrome slats with a bold Nissan logo at the center, giving it a distinctive look.

Design continuity SUV features edge-to-edge light bar at rear The C-shaped motif continues at the rear of the Tekton, with an edge-to-edge LED light bar linking the angular taillamps. The front bumper features a tall, smooth profile with subtle chrome accents. A double C-shaped motif has also been added on the front fender as a tribute to the Himalayas's terrain and history.

Interior layout Tekton will likely share interior layout with new Duster While Nissan has not revealed the full interior of the Tekton, it is expected to share its overall layout with the new Renault Duster. However, unique materials, chrome highlights and trim finishes will be used to give it a more upmarket identity. The top-spec variants are tipped to get a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen, 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, 360-degree camera, and rear AC vents among other features.