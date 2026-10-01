Nitin Gadkari announces automakers launching ethanol and gasoline cars
Big names like Mahindra, Toyota, Suzuki, and Hyundai are gearing up to launch cars that run entirely on ethanol or gasoline: pretty major for India's green mobility push.
Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari shared the news at the HT Auto Leaderboard Awards and Summit 2026, highlighting how this move aims to cut fossil fuel use and make transport more sustainable.
Ethanol boosts farmers, EV market expands
Ethanol production isn't just good for the planet. It's also boosting farmer incomes in states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar by raising corn prices.
Meanwhile, India's electric vehicle market is set to grow big time (possibly hitting ₹20 lakh crore by 2030), with government support through lower battery import duties and tapping into local lithium reserves.
Plus, safety tech like car-to-car communication is on the rise. Maruti Suzuki even launched a flex-fuel Wagon R earlier this year, another step toward cleaner roads.