Nitin Gadkari launches OneTag enabling FASTag bank switches without replacement
Auto
Good news for drivers: thanks to the new OneTag feature launched by Nitin Gadkari, you can now switch the bank linked to your FASTag without having to get a new tag.
The whole thing is designed to be simple and hassle-free, all through NHAI's Rajmargyatra app.
FASTag switch requires re-KYC
Just open the Rajmargyatra app, enter your vehicle registration number, and verify with a code sent to your phone.
Pick your new bank and follow a few quick steps. Your FASTag ID stays the same, so there's no break at toll booths.
You'll need to complete re-KYC; any leftover balance gets refunded by your old bank, and you'll have to wait six months before switching again.