No firm timeline provided for commercial flights
ePlane has opened a massive 60,000-square-foot facility at IIT Madras Discovery Campus, now the largest spot in India for building and testing electric air taxis.
This new center will handle everything from design to assembly and flight trials for their upcoming e200X air taxi.
e200X will be much quieter than a helicopter
The e200X is a compact air taxi (8m x 10m) built for city skies, with room for one pilot and two passengers or up to 200kg of cargo.
It flies up to 110km on a single charge at speeds of 160km/h—the company says it will be much quieter than a helicopter.
Digital twin of the e200X will be created using Omniverse
ePlane is also creating India's first digital twin of an air taxi using NVIDIA Omniverse—think super-realistic virtual test flights before the real thing takes off.
The e200X will pack onboard AI computing for smarter navigation and safety.
If approvals proceed, a launch timeframe has not been specified.