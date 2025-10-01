Norton's flagship motorcycle teased ahead of EICMA debut
Norton Motorcycles, now under TVS Motor Company, is set to reveal an all-new flagship model at EICMA in Milan this November.
This comes right after a massive $245 million upgrade to their Solihull facility, boosting jobs by 25% this year and blending classic British vibes with modern tech.
Last known flagship model was the V4SV
The V4SV packs a punchy 1200cc liquid-cooled V4 engine making 185hp and 125Nm of torque.
It sports full carbon fiber bodywork, an adjustable aluminum chassis, and race-inspired single-sided swingarm.
Suspension is handled by fully adjustable Ohlins forks and a custom rear shock.
Loaded with features like a six-inch color display, lean-sensitive traction control, multiple ride modes, and keyless start—the V4SV aims to compete with Ducati, Triumph, and BMW in the premium bike scene.
It's Norton's heritage reimagined for today's riders who want both style and serious performance.