Tata Motors announces limited-time discounts on Nexon, Tiago, Punch, Curvv
Tata Motors is making it a little easier to go electric this festive season, rolling out limited-time discounts on its EV lineup.
The biggest price cut—₹1.80 lakh—is on the Curvv EV, while the Tiago EV and Punch EV each get ₹70,000 off, and the Nexon EV sees a ₹30,000 reduction.
How much do these EVs cost?
The Tiago EV starts at ₹7.99 lakh (range: 223-293km), and the Punch EV kicks off at ₹10.99 lakh with up to 365km range.
Nexon EV prices begin at ₹10.99 lakh (range: 275-489km), and the Curvv EV—an electric coupe SUV—starts at ₹17.49 lakh with up to 502km range.
These deals are aimed at making Tata's popular electric cars more accessible for anyone thinking about switching to an EV right now.