Tata Motors announces limited-time discounts on Nexon, Tiago, Punch, Curvv

How much do these EVs cost?

The Tiago EV starts at ₹7.99 lakh (range: 223-293km), and the Punch EV kicks off at ₹10.99 lakh with up to 365km range.

Nexon EV prices begin at ₹10.99 lakh (range: 275-489km), and the Curvv EV—an electric coupe SUV—starts at ₹17.49 lakh with up to 502km range.

These deals are aimed at making Tata's popular electric cars more accessible for anyone thinking about switching to an EV right now.