TVS hits record sales, moves over 15 lakh vehicles in Q3
TVS Motor just set a new personal best, selling 15.07 lakh vehicles in the July-September 2025 quarter—a big 22% jump from last year.
The boost comes from strong demand for both two- and three-wheelers, plus solid export numbers.
Two-wheelers did most of the heavy lifting
Two-wheelers did most of the heavy lifting, with sales rising to 14.54 lakh units this quarter.
Three-wheeler sales also jumped by 41%, and exports grew by 30%.
September alone saw TVS move over 5.4 lakh vehicles—a healthy sign that people are still loving their bikes and scooters.
TVS is pushing into electric vehicles
Even with supply hiccups (like getting enough magnets), TVS continues to hold its ground in India and abroad.
Their push into electric vehicles is picking up speed too, so don't be surprised if you see more TVS e-scooters zipping around soon!