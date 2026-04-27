Oben Electric to launch 'boldest' motorcycle in India April 30
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Oben Electric is gearing up to launch its fourth electric motorcycle on April 30, 2026, and it is claimed to be the "boldest motorcycle in India."
After the Rorr series, this new model stands out with a fresh headlamp design and promises a modern look.
Oben Electric bike targets premium segment
This upcoming bike is set to target the premium segment, so expect upgrades in both performance and range compared to earlier models.
With the current Rorr lineup starting at ₹1 lakh, this new ride will likely be a step up, showing Oben's push for innovation and style in India's electric vehicle scene.