Oben's Rorr EZ electric motorcycle
Oben Electric just dropped its new Rorr EZ electric motorcycle on Amazon India, with prices starting at ₹99,999.
Designed for city riders, it comes in three battery options—offering 110km, 140km, or 175km range—and the base model charges up to 80% in just 45 minutes.
What's inside?
The Rorr EZ packs a punch with a 7.5kW motor (52Nm torque), hitting speeds up to 95km/h and going from zero to 40 in just over three seconds.
It weighs 138kg.
You also get a digital color display, three ride modes (Eco/City/Havoc), geofencing for added security, driver alerts, and unified braking.
Why does it matter?
Oben is building most parts in-house and using LFP batteries for longer life and better heat resistance—smart moves for Indian roads.
With plans to go beyond Amazon into over 50 showrooms this year and a price that's easy on the wallet, the Rorr EZ feels like a solid pick if you want an affordable e-bike that keeps up with your city life.