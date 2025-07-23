Oben's Rorr EZ electric motorcycle

The Rorr EZ packs a punch with a 7.5kW motor (52Nm torque), hitting speeds up to 95km/h and going from zero to 40 in just over three seconds. It weighs 138kg. You also get a digital color display, three ride modes (Eco/City/Havoc), geofencing for added security, driver alerts, and unified braking.

Why does it matter?

Oben is building most parts in-house and using LFP batteries for longer life and better heat resistance—smart moves for Indian roads.

With plans to go beyond Amazon into over 50 showrooms this year and a price that's easy on the wallet, the Rorr EZ feels like a solid pick if you want an affordable e-bike that keeps up with your city life.