October 2026 scooter sales in India top 1.096 million units
October 2026 was huge for scooters in India. Sales crossed 1.096 million units, smashing previous records and jumping 32% from last year.
The festive season buzz and fresh model launches clearly got people excited to buy.
Honda leads in India, e-scooters 20%
Honda stayed on top with 417,000 scooters sold, though its market share slipped a bit to 38%.
TVS grabbed a bigger slice at 27%, mostly thanks to its electric iQube and Orbiter models, which saw massive growth.
Electric scooters overall had their best month ever, making up one-fifth of all scooter sales, up from 13% in October 2025, showing just how fast India is switching to EVs.