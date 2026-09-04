Ola Electric launches 1st dealer stores in 7 Indian states
Ola Electric is switching things up by launching its first dealer-operated stores in seven states, aiming to make its e-scooters easier to buy and service.
Announced on Friday, September 4, 2026, this move is part of a bigger plan: over 500 new dealerships are coming soon, while existing outlets will become brand experience centers.
Ola partners with local dealers
These new stores just opened in Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Bihar, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh.
By teaming up with local dealers (instead of going solo like before), Ola hopes to reach more people and get even more Indian households excited about electric vehicles.
As Chief Business Officer Manoj Murali put it, the goal is simple: make EVs accessible for everyone and speed up adoption across India's growing community of over 1 million Ola riders.