Ola Electric moves to dealers, plans 700 India stores 2027
Ola Electric is shaking up how it sells its scooters, moving from selling directly to customers to working through local dealers.
The company is aiming big, planning 700 stores across India by March 2027.
This change kicked off in September, with most existing Ola outlets expected to close by December.
Ola Electric cuts borrowings to ₹337cr
Ola calls this move a "reset," hoping it will fix issues like slow service and compliance headaches.
As of early November, they already had 255 dealers running 319 stores.
By letting dealers handle inventory and sales, Ola has cut its own costs a lot (auto borrowings dropped from ₹2,422 crore in late 2024 to just ₹337 crore by September 2026) even though revenue dipped recently.