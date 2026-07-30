Olectra Greentech becomes 1st in India with 4,000 electric busses
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Olectra Greentech just became the first company in India to roll out 4,000 electric busses.
The big moment happened Thursday as their 4,000th bus was handed over to Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister during a ceremony welcoming 297 new Olectra busses to the state's fleet.
Olectra busses logged over 730 million km
These busses have already traveled more than 730 million kilometers, cutting carbon emissions by over 6.5 lakh tons, pretty impressive for cleaner public transport.
Olectra's managing director called it a defining moment for India's electric mobility, highlighting how state governments are trusting their tech and innovation.