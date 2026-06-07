These Toyota Camry project cars in Japan are downright crazy
What's the story
Toyota has unveiled two outrageous Camry project cars in Japan, created by Gazoo Racing and Toyota Racing. The unique designs are not a preview of future models or accessories but were built as part of a three-part project-car competition. The event was held at Fuji Speedway, Japan, ahead of the 24-hour Super Taikyu Race.
Innovative design
Gazoo Racing's GR Camry
The GR-built white Camry features overfenders and a second engine, making it an all-wheel drive. Though not fully finished, the Gazoo Racing team worked overnight to ensure it could start for the engine-rev competition. The car also sports a side-exit exhaust system, similar to those used in the NASCAR vehicles.
Unique features
Toyota Racing's Bozo Camry
The black Bozo Camry from the Toyota Racing group is inspired by Kentucky whiskey, where the Camry is currently manufactured. It comes with stretched tires and tips that reach toward Mount Fuji. The interior of this car is particularly eye-catching with a 1980s-style digital gage cluster and a glass shift knob housing an "ice cube."
Special attributes
Chandelier in the front seat
The Toyota Racing Bozo build comes with a turbocharged engine from the GR Yaris and an actual chandelier in the front seat. The car was converted to right-hand drive for added uniqueness.