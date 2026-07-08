Pagani unveils Huayra 70 Derecho for Horacio Pagani's 70th birthday
Pagani just dropped a special edition hypercar, the Huayra 70 Derecho, to mark founder Horacio Pagani's 70th birthday.
Unveiled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed on July 8, this one-off ride features a gated manual shifter and a powerful AMG twin-turbo V12 engine.
Named after a windstorm, it builds on the original Huayra with fresh performance and design upgrades.
Huayra 70 Derecho hits 350km/h
The Derecho pushes out 852hp and 1100Nm of torque, hitting up to 350km/h thanks to its seven-speed manual gearbox.
Its semi-transparent Pearl Orange finish lets you see the carbon fiber underneath, while the bold rear wing and titanium-anodized details add extra flair.
Inside, you get luxe Ceramic White and Tricolore Blue leather with orange accents, showing off Pagani's signature mix of art and engineering.