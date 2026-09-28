Patent shows proposed 2 piece rear wing for Tesla Roadster
Tesla's next Roadster is due to break cover on October 1, 2026, and a patent describes a proposed two-piece rear wing.
Thanks to the patent, this two-piece wing can shift its shape in real time, cutting drag when you're cruising straight and boosting grip when you hit the corners.
It's all about making the car faster and safer at the same time.
Roadster wing auto adjusts and retracts
The wing deploys in under three seconds and adjusts itself based on your speed and GPS location.
There's even a built-in safety feature: if there's a crash, the wing tucks itself away in a crash-safety retraction feature.
Plus, you get two modes: one for maximum speed with zero downforce, and another that cranks up downforce for better handling.
Basically, it's performance and safety rolled into one cool package.