Patritalia seeks MV Agusta for €215m amid €95m debt gap
Patritalia S.p.A. an Italian investment company, wants to acquire Italian motorcycle brand MV Agusta for €215 million.
Patritalia discovered a €95 million gap in the debt figures reported by MV Agusta, raising some big questions about the company's finances.
MV Agusta under Italy's CNC restructuring
MV Agusta has been struggling lately, especially after separating from KTM two years ago.
Production is reportedly at a standstill and inventory issues are piling up.
The company is now under financial restructuring by Italy's CNC, but despite all this drama, Patritalia says it remains interested in purchasing MV Agusta and wants to sort out these money troubles while investing in its future.