Petroleum Ministry says E20 not sole fuel efficiency factor
Auto
Wondering why your vehicle's mileage isn't what it used to be?
The government says it's not just E20 gasoline (with 20% ethanol) causing this.
According to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, things like how you drive, traffic, car maintenance, tire pressure, and even using the air conditioning all impact your fuel efficiency.
E20 validated, 90,000 station checks clear
The ministry assured that E20 gasoline has undergone extensive testing and validation and meets quality standards and is not contaminated.
While some cars might see a small drop in mileage (about 3% to 5%), it's just one piece of a bigger puzzle.
To clear up any worries about bad fuel, major oil companies checked nearly 90,000 stations nationwide. Results showed no serious water or contamination issues.