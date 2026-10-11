Peugeot unveils all-electric RCZ Vision concept coupe in Paris
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Peugeot just pulled the wraps off its RCZ Vision concept car in Paris, a sleek, all-electric update to its classic coupe.
It sports a standout double-bubble roof and introduces Peugeot's bold new "Feline Future" design.
For now, it's just a concept, and a production version isn't a done deal yet.
Factorial Energy co-developed solid-state 373-mile battery
The RCZ Vision packs a solid-state battery (co-developed with Factorial Energy) offering up to 600km of range.
Inside, you get the next-gen i-Cockpit setup: think Hypersquare steering and see-through Micro LED displays.
It also brings level 2++ automated driving, brake-by-wire tech for sharper control, and recycled materials like aluminum paint to push sustainability further.