Piaggio launches Ape WavE electric 3-wheeler priced at ₹2.55 lakh

Full-metal body pitched to fleets

The Ape WavE comes with a sturdy full-metal body, high ground clearance, and suspension designed to keep rides smooth and quiet.

Piaggio is pitching it as an affordable choice for shared mobility and fleet owners thanks to its low running costs.

With this launch joining their other EVs like the Ape E-City FX, Piaggio's making it clear they're serious about electric rides: Chairman and Managing Director Diego Graffi even called out the growing demand for reliable e-three-wheelers in India.