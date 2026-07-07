Piaggio launches Ape WavE electric 3-wheeler priced at ₹2.55 lakh
Piaggio just dropped the Ape WavE, a fully electric three-wheeler aimed at city and town rides, starting at ₹2.55 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune).
It runs on a 5.4 kWh battery with 3 kW peak power, tops out at 40km/h, and gives you up to 140km on a single charge (about 110km in real life).
Charging takes just under four hours (pretty handy for daily use).
Full-metal body pitched to fleets
The Ape WavE comes with a sturdy full-metal body, high ground clearance, and suspension designed to keep rides smooth and quiet.
Piaggio is pitching it as an affordable choice for shared mobility and fleet owners thanks to its low running costs.
With this launch joining their other EVs like the Ape E-City FX, Piaggio's making it clear they're serious about electric rides: Chairman and Managing Director Diego Graffi even called out the growing demand for reliable e-three-wheelers in India.