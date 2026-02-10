You may be able to ride Toyota's robotaxi soon

Pony.ai, a leading Chinese self-driving technology company, has announced the start of mass production of its autonomous robotaxi. The vehicle is a result of a collaboration with Japanese automotive giant Toyota . The Guangzhou-based firm revealed that it plans to roll out 1,000 units of these driverless cabs this year alone.

Deployment plan Pony.ai to have over 3,000 robotaxis by end of 2026 The newly produced robotaxis will be deployed in major mainland Chinese cities, as part of Pony.ai's larger strategy. The company plans to have a total fleet of over 3,000 units by the end of 2026. This includes both domestic and international markets. "This milestone marks a new phase of scaled production and commercial deployment for the Pony-Toyota collaboration," said Pony.ai in a statement.

Strategic alliance Pony.ai and Toyota's partnership Pony.ai's partnership with Toyota goes beyond just vehicle production. The two companies are also working together on autonomous driving technology, vehicle manufacturing, and supply chain integration. "Pony and Toyota are showing that a marriage between a provider of advanced self-driving technology and a powerful car assembler could fuel the growth of robotaxis in populated cities," said Ding Haifeng from Shanghai-based financial advisory firm Integrity.

