You can now bring home the very first Porsche 910
What's the story
The first-ever Porsche 910, a prototype and hillclimb racer from Stuttgart's golden age of motorsports, is up for auction.
This revolutionary vehicle was instrumental in making Porsche a powerhouse in the sports and race car segment.
The car is not just an iconic piece of automotive history but also an amazing investment opportunity for high-net-worth individuals.
Evolution
A bridge between prototype generations
The Porsche 910 evolved from earlier mid-engine closed-cockpit prototypes such as the 904, bridging the gap between those mid-Sixties efforts and cars like the 917.
The latter is widely regarded as one of the most significant endurance-racing prototypes in history.
The first-ever built Porsche 910, bearing chassis number "910001," has a rich racing history including a class win and fourth overall at the Monza in Italy in 1968.
Transformation
Porsche 910's transformation and racing legacy
After its initial success, the Porsche 910 was modified for street use, but it retained an impressive race history as it changed hands among private owners.
Early models were powered by variants of the 2.0-liter flat-six engine found in contemporary competition 911s.
Later versions transitioned to flat-eight powerplants more suited for endurance racing, but many enthusiasts believe that no Porsche sounds better than these early models with their lightweight magnesium engine case.
Auction
Current auction status and restoration details
As of now, the Porsche 910 is up for auction with three days to go and bids over $1.3 million.
The car has been restored for FIA historic racing, keeping all authentic visual elements intact but making it fully operational.
This way, you can experience its unique sound and performance first-hand.
The ongoing auction gives a chance to explore the rich history of this beauty.