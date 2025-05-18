Tata Harrier EV launching on June 3: What to expect
What's the story
Tata Motors will launch its all-electric SUV, the Harrier EV, in India on June 3.
The vehicle was first unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
It is based on the acti.ev+ architecture, a derivative of the Land Rover D8-based OMEGA platform, developed in partnership with Jaguar Land Rover.
Here are more details on the upcoming eSUV.
Specifications
It will come with dual-motor setup
The Harrier EV is likely to come with a dual-motor setup with quad-wheel drive, offering a peak torque of up to 500Nm.
It will promise a real-world driving range of some 500km on a single charge.
There will also be an option for a single-motor variant, but specific details about the battery and power output have not been revealed yet.
Aesthetic appeal
Design and interior
The electric Harrier's design will be similar to its ICE sibling but with EV-specific elements like a full-width LED DRL strip, a revamped grille, and a revised front bumper with vertical slats.
It will also offer aero-style turbine blade alloy wheels, connected LED taillamps, EV badging on both front doors, and dual-tone color options.
The interior will be similar to the ICE Harrier with a floating touchscreen, four-spoke steering wheel, digital instrument cluster, and the Arcade.ev interface.
Features
Take a look at the advanced features
The Harrier EV will offer a host of advanced features such as ventilated and power-adjustable seats, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, a panoramic sunroof, and a JBL surround sound system.
The SUV will feature Level 2 ADAS, cloud-connected telematics, and over-the-air updates.
It will also include vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-load charging capabilities.
Market competition
Pricing and Tata's EV lineup
The Harrier EV is likely to be priced between ₹20 lakh and ₹30 lakh (ex-showroom), making it a rival to vehicles such as the Mahindra XEV 9e.
It will be a part of Tata's current portfolio of EVs, such as the Tiago EV, Tigor EV, Punch EV, Nexon EV, and Curvv EV.
The Sierra EV is one of the upcoming additions to this portfolio.