Tata Motors will launch its all-electric SUV, the Harrier EV, in India on June 3.

The vehicle was first unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

It is based on the acti.ev+ architecture, a derivative of the Land Rover D8-based OMEGA platform, developed in partnership with Jaguar Land Rover.

Here are more details on the upcoming eSUV.